LDA retrieves 13 filling stations

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has retrieved 13 filling stations and 10 more will be retrieved from the squatters soon.

LDA officials said following a court order, LDA director general constituted special teams, which carried out a late night operation and took back possession of 13 petrol pumps. These sites included a petrol pump established on 30-B, Faisal Town, two petrol pumps at 01 and 02 Civic block, Garden Town, a petrol pump at 44 B-2 Johar Town, three pumps at 44-A, Truck Stand and 01 Civic Centre of Sabzazar, four petrol pumps 22-A Kashmir Block, 55-A Civic block, 123 Rachna Block and 299-A Khyber Block in Allama Iqbal Town and two petrol pumps in Gulberg opposite Liberty Market and opposite Liberty Cinema.

LDA officials said the LDA management has decided to lease out the retrieved petrol pump sites through auction and estimated revenue to be earned from this auction was around 21 crore.

Officials said these petrol pump sites were leased out to petrol companies back in 1980s at very low rates and petroleum companies sub let the lease to private individuals, which was an illegal move.