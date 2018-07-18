Dutch firms to showcase products at Karachi expo

Six Dutch companies are opening their doors to Pakistan in a poultry, livestock and dairy exhibition being held in Karachi later this month.

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan Ardi Stoios-Braken has confirmed that Palital, Heemskerk, Nedap Livestock Management, Holland Dairy Foods, Dutch Farm Plan and K.I. Samen will be participating in the “Dutch Pavilion” at Pakistan’s Poultry Dairy and Livestock (PPDL) Expo taking place between July 20 and 22 to “explore the opportunities that Pakistan’s market offers”.

Pakistan is the third largest milk-producing country in the world while the Netherlands, as a global leader in the field of poultry and dairy, is a major exporter of the sector’s knowledge, technology and concepts.

In a conversation with The News, the ambassador said, “By showing the professional knowhow and passion of Dutch companies in these sectors, we are creating a platform for professionals in Pakistan involved in the production, processing, technology and consumption of dairy livestock and poultry products.”

She added: “Our aim is to promote involvement of the Dutch private sector (innovations, products and knowledge sharing) with Pakistani companies, with the objective to encourage sustainable development and inclusive growth in the agri-food sector as this will lead to a win-win solution for the Netherlands and Pakistan in the long-term.”