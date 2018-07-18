India orders all Mother Teresa care homes inspected

NEW DELHI: India has ordered an immediate inspection of all childcare homes run by a religious order founded by Mother Teresa after a nun was arrested over an alleged adoption racket.

Illegal adoption is big business in India with over 100,000 children reported missing every year, the government says. Many are given up by desperately poor parents but others are snatched from hospitals and train stations.

Police earlier this month arrested the nun and a worker at one of the Missionaries of Charity’s homes in Ranchi, the capital of the eastern state of Jharkhand, over allegations that at least five infants were sold for potentially thousands of dollars.

The scandal came to light after local child welfare authorities informed police about a newborn missing from the home, which is meant to care for unwed pregnant women and mothers in distress.

In a statement late on Monday, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said all state governments have been asked "to get child care homes run by Missionaries of Charity all over the country inspected immediately".

She also said all childcare institutions should be registered and linked to the central adoption authority within the next month. The charity’s superior general, Sister Prema MC, expressed regret at the recent incident and said the individual’s actions had nothing to do with its congregation.

"We are fully cooperating with the investigations and are open to any free, fair and just inquiry," she said in a statement. In December the Supreme Court ordered the registration of all childcare institutions and the bringing of orphanages under the central adoption system.