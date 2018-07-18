Depraved cruelty

The incident in Karachi involving the ruthless beating of a baby donkey who was left close to death by the roadside, bleeding from his nostrils and with wounds across his frail body, after being attacked in what we assume was some kind of warped attempt at campaigning against an opponent by a seemingly unknown group of political activists should leave us all wondering at what politics has disintegrated to in our country. The donkey, saved by an animal welfare organisation, had the name ‘Nawaz’ written on him. We can only assume that a party hostile to the former prime minister carried out this act of complete barbarity. This is a level of viciousness that we have not experienced before.

We have already seen the sort of discourse politics has been reduced to. A good – and glaringly vile – example was former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Pervez Khattak’s speech in Nowshera recently in which he described PPP workers as the children of prostitutes, among other things. Pervez Khattak is an extremely senior PTI leader and has served as head of a provincial government. It is unacceptable that he resorted to such language. It appears politicians in our country have fallen so low it is impossible to revive any idea of meaningful, dignified debate in the country. The blood-spattered body of the unfortunate donkey simply illustrates what is happening. Yes, we have had division, acrimony and harsh language in politics before. But never have we sunk to such depths. We can only hope the party concerned will at least take notice of what Khattak said and issue some kind of apology. But then some would say it is also true that the culture of a party is set by its leadership. The assault on the helpless donkey appears to have stemmed from the Urdu word for ass or donkey used by Imran for those who would support Nawaz Sharif. We do not know who the culprits were in the case of the attack on the animal in Karachi. Pervez Khattak’s speech, however, has gone viral on social media. There needs to be some action from his own party as well as from the ECP. An election should be about meaningful debate, discussion, argument and agenda rather than vile acts of violence or terrible abuse spewed out at opponents.