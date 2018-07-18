Turkey’s economy to grow 4.1pc i 2018

ISTANBUL: Turkey´s annual economic growth is expected to fall short of the government´s target through 2020, according to a Reuters poll, as inflation reaches double digits and investor sentiment sours under a new presidency.

Hours after he was sworn in this month with sweeping new powers, President Tayyip Erdogan named his son-in-law as finance minister.

That has heightened investor concern that Erdogan, a self-described "enemy of interest rates", will look to take more direct control of monetary policy.

Erdogan wants low rates to keep cheap credit flowing, particularly to the construction industry.

Investors, who are worried about inflation and see the economy as overheating, want rates raised decisively.