Wed July 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

July 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Turkey’s economy to grow 4.1pc i 2018

ISTANBUL: Turkey´s annual economic growth is expected to fall short of the government´s target through 2020, according to a Reuters poll, as inflation reaches double digits and investor sentiment sours under a new presidency.

Hours after he was sworn in this month with sweeping new powers, President Tayyip Erdogan named his son-in-law as finance minister.

That has heightened investor concern that Erdogan, a self-described "enemy of interest rates", will look to take more direct control of monetary policy.

Erdogan wants low rates to keep cheap credit flowing, particularly to the construction industry.

Investors, who are worried about inflation and see the economy as overheating, want rates raised decisively.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar