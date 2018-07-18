Solar energy mini-grid projects opened

KARACHI: KfW Development Bank, Germany and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) inaugurated state-of-the-art solar energy mini-grids projects completed recently in district Swabi and district Karak, respectively, a statement said on Tuesday.

A large number of community members participated in the inaugurations of these solar energy mini-grids.

PPAF is implementing hydropower and renewable energy (HRE) projects in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with the financial support of the German government through the German Development Bank (KfW).

The mini-grid solar systems, implemented in small villages of districts Swabi and Karak, have a total capacity of 196kW and 185kW and jointly provide electricity from indigenous and clean energy resource to around 434 households within these districts, the statement said.