Solar energy mini-grid projects opened

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: KfW Development Bank, Germany and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) inaugurated state-of-the-art solar energy mini-grids projects completed recently in district Swabi and district Karak, respectively, a statement said on Tuesday.
A large number of community members participated in the inaugurations of these solar energy mini-grids.
PPAF is implementing hydropower and renewable energy (HRE) projects in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with the financial support of the German government through the German Development Bank (KfW).
The mini-grid solar systems, implemented in small villages of districts Swabi and Karak, have a total capacity of 196kW and 185kW and jointly provide electricity from indigenous and clean energy resource to around 434 households within these districts, the statement said.
KARACHI: KfW Development Bank, Germany and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) inaugurated state-of-the-art solar energy mini-grids projects completed recently in district Swabi and district Karak, respectively, a statement said on Tuesday.
A large number of community members participated in the inaugurations of these solar energy mini-grids.
PPAF is implementing hydropower and renewable energy (HRE) projects in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with the financial support of the German government through the German Development Bank (KfW).
The mini-grid solar systems, implemented in small villages of districts Swabi and Karak, have a total capacity of 196kW and 185kW and jointly provide electricity from indigenous and clean energy resource to around 434 households within these districts, the statement said.
Comments