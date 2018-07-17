PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab escapes assassination bid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ATTOCK: Former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Sheikh Aftab escaped an assassination attempt late Monday, sources informed Geo News.
Sources said that Sheikh Aftab had been on his way home after campaigning in Kamra, when unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle in Attock. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of City Police Station.
The sources said that Sheikh Aftab's security was withdrawn a week ago, adding that the authorities had been informed about the incident.
