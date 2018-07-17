Tue July 17, 2018
National

July 17, 2018

Nawaz visits jail Roti plant, cells

RAWALPINDI: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited ‘Roti plant,’ kitchen and other cells of the Adiala Jail on Monday with the jail administration’s permission.

Nawaz Sharif had desired to visit jail’s Roti plant and other cells. The superintendent of the jail took him to Roti plant, kitchen and other cells of the jail. During his visit, Nawaz Sharif held meeting with Capt (R) Safdar and asked his wellbeing. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements of the jail.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz held meetings with women prisoners and their children and boosted their courage.

