Judge can rercuse hearing case: Aitzaz

RAWALPINDI:Renowned lawyer and PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that there is no problem for judge to hear another case against party in which he passes verdict against it in earlier case and he can also recuse the hearing of same case.

Aitzaz Ahsan was expressing these views while replying a question during Geo’s programme ‘Election Debate 2018’ on Monday in connection with recusing of Accountability Court’s judge Muhammad Bashir to hear other references of corruption against Nawaz Sharif and his family. He said that he could not see anything but comprehend through media phone calls made to him that Justice Bashir did not say that he wanted to give up hearing or he could not hear the case, but he sought guidance form Islamabad High Court (IHC) that if he should continue hearing of this case or not.

Aitzaz said that in both conditions it does not seem awkward that the IHC could direct him to hear or to not hear the cases.