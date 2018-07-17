PPP, PML-N broke all records of corruption: Imran

MIANWALI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that it is his duty to educate people about the problems inflicted on this nation by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). The first of which is foreign debt.

Taking jibe at PPP and PML-N, Imran Khan said the self-proclaimed kings go abroad and buy palaces and expensive properties. They siphon funds from here and their kids sit abroad on billions in businesses.

Addressing election rally in his hometown Mianwali, Imran Khan said that the PML-N and PPP have broken all records of corruption.

Imran said he would bring about fundamental changes in all sectors including industry, commerce and agriculture after coming to power, adding that at present, the economic condition of Pakistan had gone from bad to worse, and that the price of dollar had reached its peak which was likely to cause inflation.

He said the PML-N government inflicted a loss of Rs3,600 billion on the country during its five year tenure. He regretted that Pakistani rupee had crashed to record low against US dollar due to corruption of political leaders, adding that the increase in the price of dollar had increased the country’s debts.

He said: “Country’s biggest problem is its debt as the government took loans to meet expenses, adding that taxes were imposed on masses to pay loans.”

He appealed to people to come out of their houses on July 25 and vote for his party.

The PTI chief said the nation was paying a high price for political leaders' corruption. He said Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party broke all records of corruption during their tenures.

He said that accountability day of plunderers had begun and they were sentenced for their misdeeds.

Lamenting deforestation in Pakistan, Imran vowed to protect forests and plant more and more forests to save the environment.

He said the people of Mianwali had given him a great respect, and hoped that they would make him successful in general election 2018.

He told the meeting participants: "If the PML-N candidates come to ask for your vote, ask them what they had done for the country in the last five years. Ask them to name one institution they had improved."

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif used to send country's wealth to his sons abroad. "Nawaz has two sons in London, while [former finance minister] Ishaq Dar’s sons are in Dubai."

Nawaz and Dar claim that they had no money, but their children are billionaires. "When asked how Nawaz's children became billionaires, he says he does not know because his sons are British citizens," Imran added.