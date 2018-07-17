Tue July 17, 2018
National

July 17, 2018

Over 3,000 intending Pakistani pilgrims reach Madina

ISLAMABAD: Over three thousand intending pilgrims from Pakistan have reached in Madina Munawara during the first two days of Hajj flight operation.

According to the spokesman for Religious Affairs Ministry, a 61-member staff comprising Hajj assistants and medical practitioners has been deployed in Madina Munawara.

He said three-time meal is being served to the pilgrims of Government Hajj scheme through thirteen companies.

After their stay for eight days in Madina Munawara, the intending pilgrims under Government Hajj Scheme will be sent to Makkah-tul Mukarama for performing Umra, Haj and further stay.

