Obituary

PESHAWAR: Wife of Qazi Rafiullah and sister of Justice (R) Qazi Ihsanullah passed away on Monday.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at 2pm at 27/8 The Mall Peshawar today (Tuesday).

She was the aunt of Supreme Court senior lawyer Qazi Jawad Ihsanullah and mother of Samiullah and Asadullah.