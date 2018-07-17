Candidate quits in favour of MMA

MANSEHRA: An independent contender from NA-14 has withdrawn his nomination papers to support Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate on Monday.

“As MMA has been struggling for the enforcement of Shariah, I have no reason to confront him so I withdraw my candidature in support of him,” Roshan Zaman told a gathering in Darband on Monday. Mufti Kifayatullah, the MMA candidate who was also in attendance, thanked Zaman.