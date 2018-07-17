Candidates asked to observe code of conduct

MANSEHRA: An official asked candidates to maintain peaceful environment during the July 25 general elections, saying those violating the election code of conduct would be dealt with under the relevant laws.

“You should create an amicable environment where people could vote in a hassle-free environment and those creating law and order may even face disqualification,” Assistant Commissioner Oghi, Shabir Ahmad Aqash told a meeting attended by candidates of NA-14, PK-32 and PK-33 constituencies in Oghi on Monday.

He said that nobody would be allowed to hold celebratory rallies and festive firing and anybody found breaching the law would be taken to justice.