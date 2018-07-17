Protest

MARDAN: Dozens of sacked employees of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKU) staged a protest rally outside the Mardan Press Club on Monday.

President All Pakistan Clerk Association (APCA) Aurangzeb, sacked employees action committee president Hazart Ali, Sartaj Mayar president Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) employees union led the rally.

The protesters burnt tyres, chanted slogans against the vice-chancellor and university administration and blocked Shamshi Road to traffic for several hours.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that the university administration had sacked 271 employees without any prior notice, which they termed an unjust and illegal act on the part of administration.

They asked the university administration to reinstate the sacked employees or else they would expand the protest to other cities of the province.

Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully. It may be mentioned here that the AWKU sacked 271 employees of the university in June last for violation of merit in their recruitment.