Doctor found dead at LRH hostel

PESHAWAR: A trainee medical officer of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar was found dead in his hostel room on Monday, the hospital spokesman Zulfiqar Ali Babakhel confirmed to The News.

He said Dr Ihsanullah Khan, 30, was pursuing his postgraduate studies in Ophthalmology Department of the hospital and was living in the LRH hostel just outside of the hospital.

When Dr Ihsanullah didn’t come out of his hostel room in the morning, his colleagues knocked at his door but could not get any response from him. The doctors living in the same hostel immediately informed the hospital administration. The LRH administration then took senior police officials into to the hostel.

According to the hospital spokesman, the police broke open the door which had been locked from inside and found Dr Ihsanullah dead. The body was taken to the Emergency Department of the hospital where the doctors confirmed the death.

The LRH administration said the doctors after preliminary investigations said Dr Ihsanullah had died of a heart attack but before making any statement, his body was sent to the Khyber Medical College (KMC) for autopsy to ascertain the exact reason for his sudden death.

The hospital administration said he was living alone in the room. Dr Ihsanullah belonged to Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Our correspondent in Miranshah adds: Three people were killed and 12 others including two women sustained injuries in a clash between two rival parties over a land dispute in Boya Muhammadkhel area of North Waziristan tribal district on Monday. Locals said that the two rival parties had a dispute over a piece of land and exchanged harsh words after which both the parties openly used axes and knives against one another.

The clash claimed three lives while as many as 12 people including two women sustained critical injuries.

Dr Hameedullah, medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital, said he was supervising the overall medical treatment of the wounded persons. “Three people were killed, of whom one had died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries at the hospital,” he added.