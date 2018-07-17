LG functionaries’ suspension notified

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday notified the suspension of all local government functionaries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till 25th July.

According to an official handout, all local government functionaries shall remain suspended.

The government shall ensure that the usual functions of sanitation and cleanliness don’t get affected during the period of suspension.

It was revealed in a circular issued by secretary Provincial Delimitation Authority Local Government & Rural Development Authority marked to all administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, director general, Local Government & Rural Development Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and secretary Local Council Board, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.