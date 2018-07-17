Nawaz returned to strengthen democracy: Shahbaz

MINGORA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said on Monday that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to the country to strengthen democracy.

He was addressing a public gathering by video link at Manglawar area in Swat district. Shahbaz Sharif argued that Nawaz Sharif was not convicted on corruption charges. “Rather the accountability court convicted him for possessing the Iqama,” he maintained.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was his leader and would remain so in the future too.

The PML-N chief said that Nawaz Sharif was a brave and devoted leader who returned to Pakistan for the sake of his nation and democracy.

“Nawaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan on July 13 leaving his ailing wife on the ventilator in London,” Shahbaz Sharif said. He argued that the deposed prime minister opted for jail instead of living in exile for the sake of democracy and civil supremacy.

He argued that Nawaz Sharif was being victimised because he wanted to serve the nation.

Claiming that the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government honoured 80 percent of its bpromises made to the nation, he said it brought to an end the electricity loadshedding. He said he could not visit Swat due to bad weather, but would soon come to the scenic valley to lead the election campaign. Speaking on the occasion, PML-N provincial President Amir Muqam lauded the people for attending the gathering in large number in the face of threats. He criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for bad governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I challenge Imran Khan to show me evidence of his performance,” Amir Muqam said. “Imran Khan had fled to Nathiagali when Swat was hit by dengue,” he alleged.

He maintained that Shahbaz Sharif would be the next prime minister and put the country on the path of progress.

Amir Muqam blasted the previous PTI-led government for what he said was poor performance and said that instead of developing Peshawar, it defaced the city of flowers.

He pointed out that the Punjab government presented a gift to the people of Swat in the shape of the Kidney Hospital. He said Swat would be developed like Punjab if the PML-N was voted to power.

The participants of the gathering were disappointed when they were informed that Shahbaz Sharif had postponed his visit to Swat.

According to police sources, Shahbaz Sharif postponed his visit to Swat due to security threats and instead spoke to the gathering via video link.