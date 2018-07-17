US ready for direct talks with Afghan Taliban: Gen Nicholson

KANDAHAR: The United States is ready to join direct negotiations with the Taliban in an effort to end the 17 year-long war in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, the top US commander, said on Monday, amid growing speculation about possible peace talks.

The comment follows increased diplomatic efforts to seek talks following unprecedented scenes of unarmed Taliban fighters mingling with Afghan security forces on the streets of Kabul and other cities during last month´s surprise ceasefire. Nicholson, who leads the Nato-led Resolute Support mission, said the United States recognised it had a key role to play.

“Our Secretary of State, (Mike) Pompeo, has said that we, the United States, are ready to talk to the Taliban and discuss the role of international forces,” he said.

“We hope that they realise this and that this will help to move the peace process forward.”

Sohail Shahin, a spokesman for the Taliban´s political office in Qatar, said he was still waiting for confirmation but welcomed signs of the new approach.