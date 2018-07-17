Woods drawn alongside Matsuyama in British Open

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland: Tiger Woods, back at the British Open this week for the first time since 2015, will begin his campaign in Thursday’s opening round at Carnoustie in a three-ball with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox of Scotland.

“It has been a while and I’ve certainly missed it,” former world number one Woods told reporters on Monday.“This is the oldest tournament we have in our sport. Carnoustie is special. This is my fourth time playing it as a tournament.

“From my first time coming here as an amateur to being back now, it’s just amazing

how this course doesn’t change.”The 42-year-old American, world number 16 Matsuyama and Knox, winner of the Irish Open two weeks ago, will tee-off at 1521 local time.

Fourteen-times major champion Woods, who won the British Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006, has missed the last two editions because of a back problem.Fellow American Jordan Spieth launches his title defence at 0958 along with Justin Rose of England and Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy must wait until 1253 to tee-off with Australia’s Marc Leishman and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark.