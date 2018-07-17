Tue July 17, 2018
World

Xinhua
July 17, 2018

Five killed, thousands taken to hospital as heat wave hits Japan

TOKYO: Five people died and over 2,000 people were taken to hospitals due to heat exhaustion or heatstroke as heat wave continued to scorch Japan on Monday, local media reported.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), temperature topped 35 Celsius degrees at 186 of its 927 monitoring points, including areas in Hiroshima and Okayama which have just been hit by a record torrential rain from July 5.

Temperature topped 36 Celsius degrees in some parts of Tokyo, and according to the Tokyo Fire Department, as of 9:00 p.m. local time, 174 people were sent to hospitals due to the heat. In the western town of Ibigawa in Gifu Prefecture, temperature reached the year’s record high of 39.3 Celsius degrees.

