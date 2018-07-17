Nawaz returned to strengthen democracy: Shahbaz

MINGORA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said on Monday that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to the country to strengthen democracy.

He was addressing a public gathering by video link at Manglawar area in Swat district.Shahbaz Sharif argued that Nawaz Sharif was not convicted on corruption charges. “Rather the accountability court convicted him for possessing the Iqama,” he maintained.He said that Nawaz Sharif was his leader and would remain so in the future too. The PML-N chief said that Nawaz Sharif was a brave and devoted leader who returned to Pakistan for the sake of his nation and democracy.“Nawaz Sharif arrived in Pakistan on July 13 leaving his ailing wife on the ventilator in London,” Shahbaz Sharif said. He argued that the deposed prime minister opted for jail instead of living in exile for the sake of democracy and civil supremacy.He argued that Nawaz Sharif was being victimised because he wanted to serve the nation.Claiming that the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government honoured 80 percent of its bpromises made to the nation, he said it brought to an end the electricity loadshedding. He said he could not visit Swat due to bad weather, but would soon come to the scenic valley to lead the election campaign.