Tue July 17, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2018

House servant ends life in Model Town

LAHORE: A 25-year-old man committed suicide Monday in the Model Town police limits. The victim identified as Abid was a resident of Haveli Lakha, Okara. He worked as a servant at house no 42, D-Block, Model Town. He had borrowed money from many people and was unable to pay them back. On continuous asking by the people for their money, he got dejected and committed suicide in the servant quarter. Police reached the crime scene after being informed and collected evidence. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Police have removed the body to the morgue for autopsy.

