Tue July 17, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
July 17, 2018

Speeding car hits fruit vendor to death

LAHORE: A 50-year-old fruit cart vendor was hit to death Monday by a speeding vehicle in the Shafiqabad police limits. Police have handed over body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities. The victim yet to be identified was a fruit vendor in Amin Park. A speeding car hit him and as a result he was critically injured and was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police have been trying to trace the accused car driver.

