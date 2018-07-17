Speeding car hits fruit vendor to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 50-year-old fruit cart vendor was hit to death Monday by a speeding vehicle in the Shafiqabad police limits. Police have handed over body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities. The victim yet to be identified was a fruit vendor in Amin Park. A speeding car hit him and as a result he was critically injured and was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police have been trying to trace the accused car driver.
