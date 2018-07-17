Hurling abuses: PPP asksECP to take action against Khattak, Imran

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Maula Bux Chandio on Monday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership for using abusive language against opponents, and asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against it. In a statement, Chandio said PTI chief Imran Khan and former CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak had polluted politics with their indecent language. “Had Khattak done anything in the past five years, he would have talked about that, and not hurl abuses,” he said, in an apparent reference to a video showing Khattak hurling abuses against the PPP. Also criticising the ECP, the PPP leader said the election body by not taking action against abusive language during rallies had become partial. The PPP had also earlier blamed the PTI for using derogatory language against its political opponents. In March, PPP leader Khursheed Shah alleged that both the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz engaged in defamatory politics.