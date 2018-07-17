Tue July 17, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 17, 2018

McEnroe lauds Federer’s feats

LONDON: John McEnroe praised Roger Federer’s success in the final stage of his career, admitting that due to age it will soon end. In an interview with Morgen Post during this year’s Wimbledon, McEnroe said: ‘I think it’s absolutely exceptional what Roger does.

We don’t have to forget that this year he will turn 37 but the way he moves on the court is incredible. However, I think that time will reach him in a not too far away future. It’s normal, it’s the course of things. Will it already be this year? There aren’t many ones who can beat him, that’s for sure.’ What about the Next Generation? ‘When it’s about finding Federer and Nadal’s successor, Alexander Zverev is my first choice. He has all the weapons to become a great champion. This year he was a little bit unlucky with his injury in Paris and this stomach virus here.

