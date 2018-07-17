Tue July 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
July 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ozil to travel with Arsenal to Singapore

LONDON: Mesut Ozil will travel with Arsenal for their pre-season tour of Singapore, the Gunners’ new head coach Unai Emery confirmed on Monday.Following the shock early exit of Germany from the World Cup, playmaker Ozil has been on holiday and has yet to return to pre-season training, with Emery instead working with those Arsenal players not involved in Russia 2018. Emery, appointed after the long-serving Arsene Wenger stepped down at the end of last season, saw his first game in charge of the North London giants end in a relaxed 8-0 win over non-league Boreham Wood on Saturday, with new signings Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi both involved.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar