Ozil to travel with Arsenal to Singapore

LONDON: Mesut Ozil will travel with Arsenal for their pre-season tour of Singapore, the Gunners’ new head coach Unai Emery confirmed on Monday.Following the shock early exit of Germany from the World Cup, playmaker Ozil has been on holiday and has yet to return to pre-season training, with Emery instead working with those Arsenal players not involved in Russia 2018. Emery, appointed after the long-serving Arsene Wenger stepped down at the end of last season, saw his first game in charge of the North London giants end in a relaxed 8-0 win over non-league Boreham Wood on Saturday, with new signings Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi both involved.