Pak-origin players star in Toronto Police title victory

LAHORE: The players of Pakistan origin dominated as the Toronto Police Department (TPD) team defeated New York Police Department (NYPD) by 6 runs in the Canada series final of North American Police Cricket Championship 2018 played in Toronto.

According to information available here coached by Pakistan’s level II coach Nadeem Zafar, Toronto police batting first scored 199 for all in 30 overs. Their prominent batsmen were Aman who scored 39 runs, Suhail 31, Mansoor 19 and Amir Butt 16.

In reply, NYPD managed 193 for eight wickets in their quota of 30 overs. Habib with 39 and Dayal with 30 were their main scorers. Amin got three wickets while Murtaza got two and Mustafa and Rehan one each. Later Sayed who is captain of NYPD was declared the best bowler, Habib emerged the best batsman while player of the tournament was Aman of Toronto team who has Mansoor as its President and Amir Butt as vice president.