Fakhar hits ton as Pakistan trounce Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI

BULAWAYO: Pakistan continued their dominance with both bat and ball to win the second of five one-day internationals against Zimbabwe by nine wickets. Opener Fakhar Zaman eased to his second ODI century, finishing with a career best 117 not out, to seal a win that had been set up by Pakistan’s seam attack, who bowled Zimbabwe out for 194.

Usman Khan took four wickets and Hasan Ali chipped in with 3 for 32 to bowl the hosts out, Pakistan’s top order batsmen then capping a commanding performance. Zimbabwe won the toss and opted to bat first on another cold morning in Bulawayo, They were put under immediate pressure by Pakistan’s new ball attack, and in particular Khan. He had both openers caught behind in his first spell. Zimbabwe briefly rallied during a 62-run partnership between Masakadza and Tarisai Musakanda but that was their best stand. After Khan took two wickets with consecutive deliveries in the 44th over, the hosts were 166 for 7 and sinking fast. Moor cobbled together stands with the lower order to keep his side ticking along, and brought up a third ODI fifty in the 48th over. But after he fell attempting to up the run rate, Pakistan made short work of Zimbabwe’s tail to bowl the hosts out four balls short of a completed fifty overs. Zimbabwe could not match Pakistan’s precision and menace with the ball and openers Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq took 54 from the powerplay without ever giving more than a half chance to the fielders.

Zimbabwe:

B. Chari c Ahmed b Usman 1

C. Chibhabha c Ahmed b Usman 7

H. Masakadza c Ali b Malik 59

T. Musakanda lbw b Hasan 24

P. Moor c Malik b Hasan 50

R. Murray b Hasan 16

D. Tiripano b Usman 13

L. Roche lbw b Usman 0

W. Masakadza run out 12

T. Chatara run out (Zaman) 1

B. Muzarabani not out 1

Extras: (b4, lb2, w4) 10

Total: (10 wkts, 49.2 overs) 194

Bowling: Amir 9-0-33-0 (1w); U Khan 10-1-36-4 (2w); Ashraf 6-1-15-0; Ali 8.2-1-32-3 (1w); S Khan 10-0-47-0; Zaman 3-0-11-0; Malik 3-0-14-1

Pakistan:

Imamul Haq run out (Muzarabani) 44

Fakhar Zaman c Ali b Plunkett 117

Babar Azam ll b Jordan 29

Extras: (b1, w5) 5

Total: (1 wkt, 36 overs) 195

Bowling: Chatara 6-0-34-0 (1w); Muzarabani 7-0-28-0; Tiripano 7-0-33-0 (3w); Roche 6-0-38-0; W Masakadza 10-0-61-0

Result: Pakistan won by 9 wickets

Toss: Zimbabwe

Umpires: Russell Tiffin (ZIM), Ian Gould (ENG)

TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI). —AFP