Baizai canal project to be fully operational in three months

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa irrigation department has said the Baizai project would become fully operational in the next three months.

Aftab Ahmad, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Malakand, told The News that provincial Secretary Irrigation, Salim Khan, paid a visit to the project site on July 5 and issued instructions for removing bottlenecks and expediting work so that the Baizai canal could be made fully functional.

He claimed 7,000 acres of land in the command area is already being irrigated out of the 25,000 acres that would come under irrigation once the Baizai project becomes fully operational and abiana has been enforced. He said the project has been completed and now the focus was on auxiliary work. “The development of water courses is the responsibility of the farmers. The lining of the water courses and levelling of land is the responsibility of the On-Farm Water Management, Agriculture Department. They have prepared a separate PC-1 for this purpose,” XEN Irrigation, Malakand, Aftab Ahmad said.

He said full-time staff was busy doing the Revenue Chakbandi and working on the ground to remove hurdles and overcome shortcomings. He pointed out that sometimes local disputes emerge that take time to be resolved. “A farmer in Palay village who owned only 10 kanal of land didn’t allow water through his land and thus blocked supply to owners of 500 acres. Another landowner in Mian Khan village created a similar problem. We managed to resolve both issues, but it took time,” he added.

Aftab Ahmad said Secretary Irrigation met Deputy Commissioner Malakand during his visit to seek the help of district administration in resolving local disputes that were causing delay in making the Baizai project operational. “We are committed to making the project fully operational in three months so that agriculturists can get maximum benefit from it,” he added.