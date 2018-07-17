tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Wife of Qazi Rafiullah and sister of Justice (R) Qazi Ihsanullah passed away on Monday.
Her Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at 2pm at 27/8 The Mall Peshawar today (Tuesday).
She was the aunt of Supreme Court senior lawyer Qazi Jawad Ihsanullah and mother of Samiullah and Asadullah.
