Tue July 17, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
July 17, 2018

Tree plantation

LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab has directed officials of District Education Authorities and heads of schools across the province to continue Monsoon Tree Plantation 2018 till 31 August. According to a notification, the department informing directed the officials concerned to hold inauguration ceremony and maintain tree plantation register.

