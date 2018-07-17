tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab has directed officials of District Education Authorities and heads of schools across the province to continue Monsoon Tree Plantation 2018 till 31 August. According to a notification, the department informing directed the officials concerned to hold inauguration ceremony and maintain tree plantation register.
