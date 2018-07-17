New ambulance service launched

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The district administration initiated an ambulance service (mortuary van) by shifting a dead body to Miani Sahib Graveyard from a house on Monday morning. This particular ambulance service for transporting bodies to Miani Sahib Graveyard will be around the clock and can be called by dialing on 042-37238293 and 0314-4014569 and by depositing 1,000 transportation or ambulance charges. Deputy Commissioner Anwar-Ul-Haq said the mortuary van service is only for Miani Sahib Graveyard. He said Miani Sahib Graveyard’s administration has arrangements for giving a bath to bodies in the graveyard and free coffins.
