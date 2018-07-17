Drugstores ordered to hire qualified staff

LAHORE: Chief Drug Controller Punjab has issued instructions to all District Quality Control Boards (DQCBs) to issue directions to drugstores’ owners to arrange qualified persons within seven days and send their documents to Secretary PQCB.

According to a notification by Chief Drug Controller Punjab of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, in case of non-compliance, the DQCBs are directed to write to Chief Drug Controller Punjab with the recommendation to cancel the Drugs Sales Licence of the premises.