192 arrested for violation of ECP rules

LAHORE: DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar has said police have registered 146 cases against violators of Elections Commission of Pakistan’s code of conduct and arrested 192 people during the last 20 days.

He added the cases have been registered over display of weapons, fireworks, firing and violation of sound system act. The DIG in a handout said that the cases have been registered against the leaders and activists of PML-N, PTI, PPP, TLYR, and All Pakistan Muslim League without any discrimination.

Out of the total, 29 accused belonged to PML-N and 21 from PTI. He said the purpose of this action is to maintain law and order and maintain peace on election day and uphold law. Shahzad Akbar said all political parties should cooperate with police by abiding by the elections code of conduct.