Tue July 17, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 17, 2018

TLP chief seeks voters’ support

NOWSHERA: Provincial amir of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Dr Muhammad Shafiq Amini said on Monday that Islam-loving people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would vote for the TLP on July 25. He said this while addressing election rallies at various areas of Nowshera district. Flanked by Syed Haider Ali Shah Bacha and Allama Sanaullah Noori, who are contesting elections from PK-64 and NA-26, respectively, Shafiq Amini said that TLP manifesto was in accordance with Islam.

