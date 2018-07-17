tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: Dozens of sacked employees of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKU) staged a protest rally outside the Mardan Press Club on Monday. President All Pakistan Clerk Association (APCA) Aurangzeb, sacked employees action committee president Hazart Ali, Sartaj Mayar president Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) employees union led the rally.
