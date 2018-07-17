1,000 candidates issued with show-cause notices for violations, says CS

Nearly 1,000 candidates contesting the general elections in Sindh have so far been issued show-cause notices by the provincial administration for violating the electoral code of conduct, said Sindh Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan on Monday.

Talking to journalists at the Karachi Press Club, the chief secretary said prominent politicians were among the group of contesting candidates who were found violating the code of conduct.

According to Khan, 29 deputy commissioners posted in different districts of the province were performing duties as district monitoring officers (DMOs) who had been empowered to issue such show-cause notices. He further said that the officials also had the authority to impose a fine of Rs50,000 each on the violators, and to refer such cases to the Election Commission for disqualification of the guilty candidates if needed.

Rejecting allegations from political parties of hurdles being created by the government during campaigning, Khan said there was “no truth” to such accusations. None of the contesting political parties were being barred from running their electioneering campaign in Sindh, he said.

The chief minister further said that the caretaker government had decided not to transfer the incumbent additional inspector general of police in Karachi after consulting the relevant stakeholders. The AIG Police in Karachi has been doing his work with efficiency, he said, adding that IG prisons and other officials were, however, being transferred.

Election security

According to the chief secretary, 5,673 polling stations (out of the total 17,741) had been declared highly sensitive in Sindh and these would be manned by the Rangers and Army officials to maintain security on Election Day. Moreover, these stations would also be monitored electronically through a network of CCTV cameras.

Speaking about other preparatory measures, Khan said plans have been devised in all districts to deal with any emergency situation on the polling day and the leaves of doctors and paramedical staff at government-run health facilities had been cancelled for this purpose.

Khan said steps had been taken to ensure the presence of required staff, provision of water, electricity, and other necessary facilities at all polling stations of the province. He added that intelligence committees have been constituted at the divisional and district level comprising security and administration officials to monitor the violation of electoral code of conduct in the province.