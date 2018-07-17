Cotton unchanged

Karachi: Trade improved at Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday while the spot rate remained unchanged. Spot rate stood firm at Rs8,600/maund (37.324 kilogram) and Rs9,002/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs8,545 /maund and Rs9,157/40kg after addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman, Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said prices were regularly going up in the local market and there were chances that the prices reach Rs9,000 a maund, which would be highest in eight years. “Seedcotton price has reached to Rs4,350/40kg in Sindh and to Rs4,400 in Punjab,” he said.

Karachi Cotton Market recorded seven transactions of around 7,000 bales at a price of Rs8,700/maund to Rs8,800/maund.