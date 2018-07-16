Afghan president signals return of exiled Dostum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani gave his first indication on Sunday that vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum could be allowed to return from exile after days of protests by the former warlord´s supporters.
Ethnic Uzbek leader Dostum was forced into exile last year over accusations of human rights abuse, settling in Turkey.
