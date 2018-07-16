Mon July 16, 2018
National

REUTERS
July 16, 2018

Afghan president signals return of exiled Dostum

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani gave his first indication on Sunday that vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum could be allowed to return from exile after days of protests by the former warlord´s supporters.

Ethnic Uzbek leader Dostum was forced into exile last year over accusations of human rights abuse, settling in Turkey.

