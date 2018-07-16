Rs63 billion oil scam: NAB to take accused to court today

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is all set to produce senior general manager and former general manager of PSO, who were arrested in a massive scandal of 63 billion rupees in the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and private oil companies in the court today (Monday) after completion of legal formalities.

The accused arrested by the NAB on July 11 in Karachi, include former general manager of PSOCL (Supply), Akhter Zameer, former chief operating officer of Byco Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (BPPL), Kamran Iftikhar Lari and former CEO of Byco Oil Pakistan Ltd (BOPL) Qaisar Jamal.

Besides, the NAB in another operation arrested the former general manager of PSO and CEO of JINN Petroleum, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Jaffari from Islamabad, while from Hunza, GB, it took in its custody PSO’s former GM (Marketing), Dr Syed Nazar A Zaidi.