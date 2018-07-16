Mon July 16, 2018
National

July 16, 2018

Punjab govt offers treatment of blast victims

LAHORE: The Punjab government is ready to provide free medical treatment and other healthcare facilities to the victims of Mastung blast in hospitals all over the province.

The proposal had been extended by Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani to Chief Secretary Balochistan Akhter Nazir Warraich in a letter.

