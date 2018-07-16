Punjab govt offers treatment of blast victims

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government is ready to provide free medical treatment and other healthcare facilities to the victims of Mastung blast in hospitals all over the province.
The proposal had been extended by Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani to Chief Secretary Balochistan Akhter Nazir Warraich in a letter.
