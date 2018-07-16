KP Universities Act: Officers association demands action over violation of Section 17-A

PESHAWAR: Federation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Sector Universities Administrative Officers Association has demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Chief Minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad to take notice of the alleged violations of the KP Universities Act and take action against those responsible.

A press release issued after a meeting of the federation on Sunday said most of the universities had been violating Section 17-A of the act where teachers were still working against the administrative positions.

According to Section 17-A, no teacher and employees, other than administrative officers, can be posted to the administrative positions. The posting of teachers against administrative positions is not only a violation of the act but it has also affected the academic performance of the institutions concerned adversely.

Muhammad Ilyas, the president of the association, said that if the teachers were interested in getting administrative positions they should quit teaching assignments and get appointed to these positions through open advertisement as prescribed in the act.

The office-bearer said that varsities had serious academic and governance issues due to violation of the act and the government shall not allow few individuals to violate the law. He said that some universities were wrongly interpreting the act.