Mon July 16, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
July 16, 2018

1,758 candidates appear for UET test

BAHAWALPUR: As many as 1758 candidates, including 1158 boys and 600 girls, participated in the engineering college admission test held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur on Sunday. The test was organised by the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore at the varsity’s Baghdadul Jadeed campus. On the direction of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, special arrangements were made to facilitate the candidates and their parents.

