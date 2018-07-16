Sharif family to challenge Avenfield verdict today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (R) Safdar are set to challenge the accountability court’s verdict against them in the Islamabad High Court today (Monday).

An accountability court sentenced Nawaz to a total of 11 years in prison and slapped a £8 million fine (Rs1.3 billion) in the corruption reference while his daughter Maryam was sentenced to eight years with a £2 million fine (Rs335 million).

Additionally, Captain Safdar has been given a one year sentence without any fine.

Nawaz and Maryam arrived in Pakistan on Friday evening, where they were arrested upon their arrival and shifted to Adiala Jail in separate convoys. Safdar was arrested earlier on July 9.

Maryam's appeal was drafted on Saturday, however, her legal counsels who were in Adiala Jail to get the power of attorney signed by their client were unable to file the petition before the court hours ended, sources said.

The court hours last till 1:00pm during summer vacations. The team of lawyers were present in the jail premises at the time this report was filed.

Reports said the appeal — that highlights the legal flaws in the Avenfield judgement — asks for the accountability court's verdict to be declared null and void.

It further pleads for Captain Safdar's sentence to be suspended till a decision on the appeal is reached.