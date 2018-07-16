Mon July 16, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2018

Girl commits suicide

PAKPATTAN: A 20-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping into the canal near Tarkuni Bangla, Arifwala. Police fished out her body and sent to THQ hospital Arifwala for postmortem.

MAN HELD WITH LIQUOR: Police have arrested accused Nasar at Chak Shaffi and recovered 16 litres of wine. A case has been registered.

BOY ABUSED: Three accused, including Khizar Ashfaq and Hussain Sunday caught a boy Suleman of Qaboola Town and took him to an empty courtyard. They sexually abused him. Police have registered a case.

