Commits suicide

SIALKOT: A man on Saturday night ended his life after swallowing poisonous pills. Police told that M Nadeem, 50, ended his life by taking poisonous pills in Muhallah Garhi, Bhoplawala Town. He left behind two sons and a wife. He was dejected because of his prolonged sickness and a broken leg. He ate mice killer pills.
Comments