Twin cities get good rain

Islamabad : Recording good monsoon rain in Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, the Met Office on Sunday forecast the continuation of the wet spell in the next few days.

According to a weatherman, the federal capital recorded 32 milliners and adjoining garrison town 18 millimetres from Saturday night and Sunday evening.

The sporadic rains coupled with strong winds and thunders in two cities will continue until Wednesday with the weather being partially cloudy.

The rainy spell is caused by a westerly wave affecting upper and western parts of the country.

Rain-thundershowers are also expected at scattered places in Gujranwala, Lahore, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu divisions and at isolated places in Malakand, Mardan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Multan, Zhob and DG Khan divisions, Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan. There is a likelihood of heavy downpour falling at few places in Peshawar, Hazara and Kohat divisions and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the period.

However, very hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country. Meanwhile, the people thronged parks and recreational spots in the afternoon, while restaurants also attracted large crowds. The snack shops reported higher sales.