Punjab offers treatment to blast victims

LAHORE: The Punjab government is ready to provide free medical treatment and other health facilities to the victims of Mastung blast in the hospitals all over the province.

Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani extended this offer to Balochistan Chief Secretary Akhter Nazir Warraich in a letter. The letter said the Punjab government condemned the sad incident of suicide bombing in a political gathering in Mastung district of Balochistan. In this hour of grief, it said, the government and people of Punjab express sympathies and solidarity with the families of the victims.