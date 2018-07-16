Mon July 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Punjab offers treatment to blast victims

LAHORE: The Punjab government is ready to provide free medical treatment and other health facilities to the victims of Mastung blast in the hospitals all over the province.

Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani extended this offer to Balochistan Chief Secretary Akhter Nazir Warraich in a letter. The letter said the Punjab government condemned the sad incident of suicide bombing in a political gathering in Mastung district of Balochistan. In this hour of grief, it said, the government and people of Punjab express sympathies and solidarity with the families of the victims.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar