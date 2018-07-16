Woman tortured by in-laws dies

LAHORE: A 35-year-old woman expired in a local hospital on Sunday, a few hours after she was tortured by her in-laws in the Shafiqabad area.

The deceased was identified as Sumaira of Aleeche Wala Bagh, Shafiqabad. She was allegedly subjected to torture by her in-laws. The body has been removed to morgue.

Prisoner dies: A 50-year-old prisoner of Kot Lakhpat Jail died of medical complications on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Tariq. The body has been removed to morgue. Man drowns: A man, yet to be identified, drowned in BRB Canal near Khaira Bridge here on Sunday.

The man was swimming in the canal when he drowned. Rescuers could not trace his body till the filing of this report. Rescue 1122: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 and Motorway Police are initiating a joint venture of community actions for disaster response training programme for the instructors and officers of National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) regarding emergency management on motorways.

The launching ceremony of the programme would be held at Emergency Services Headquarters, Thokar Niaz Baig Bypass, adjacent to Jinnah Bus Terminal, Lahore on Monday (today).

NH&MP Inspector General Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and Punjab Emergency Services DG will jointly launch the programme. PHP: Punjab Highway Police (PHP) DIG Sohail Sukhera has instructed all the regional and district supervisory officers to take effective measures to make the highways safe for the travellers.

He directed the force members to take personal interest to make patrolling meaningful. He said the highways must be crime-free round the clock. He also asked the people to give timely information on PHP helpline 1124 about any problem.

15 held: Lahore police registered 10 cases and arrested 15 persons on charges of selling and flying kites on Sunday. Police also seized over 100 kites and 10 kite string spools from the possession of the arrested accused.